While you can get a doughnut from several places in Indiana, nothing beats a fresh, scratch-made doughnut from a local bakery. One spot in Indiana is named one of the best doughnut shops in America.

Indiana Bakery Named One Of The Best Doughnut Shops In America

Taste of Home found the best doughnut shops in America where you can order fresh, hot, made-to-order doughnuts for breakfast or as a delicious treat any time. One Indiana gem makes the list for an irresistible classic.

Long's Bakery in Indianapolis proves that fancy isn’t the only way to go with donuts. Lovefood says this no-frills shop is not only a local favorite, but also loved by celebrity chefs:

When Alton Brown and Martha Stewart recognize a doughnut shop, you know it’s good. This renowned bakery is known for its light and fluffy yeast doughnuts, which the bakers customize with classic glazes and sugary toppings.

While the classic glazed doughnut regularly gets rave reviews, Long's offers several other made-from-scratch doughnuts to love.

Long's Bakery has been keeping customers lined up for the most delicious doughnuts in America for generations. Customers love the classics such as the Bavarian Cream, Strawberry Dip with Sprinkles, Cinnamon Twist, Chocolate Dipped, Maple Dipped, or Blueberry. Other unique flavors include the Peanut Butter & Jelly filled doughnut or Applesauce cake doughnut with caramel dip.

Make a trip for the best doughnuts in Indiana and the nation at Long's Bakery in Indianapolis.

