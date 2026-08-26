To me, if there’s an eclipse happening in my area and it’s viewable, I’m staying up for it no matter how late it happens. I’m just such a space nerd that I get a thrill out of witnessing any astronomical event happening in the skies above Indiana.

When it comes to the night sky, there’s just something so majestic and magical about staying up late to see the Moon bathed in red. It never gets old!

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Here's When Hoosiers Can Catch the Lunar Eclipse This Week:

This Thursday, August 27, roughly 96% of the Moon will be covered during the partial lunar eclipse. Stargazers should look to the sky beginning around 10:34 p.m. EDT, with the eclipse expected to peak in the early Friday morning hours at approximately 12:13 a.m. EDT.

However, what's most exciting about this eclipse is that it also coincides with the August full moon!

Known as the Sturgeon Moon, the name has Native American roots and is traditionally associated with the time of year when lake sturgeon were more abundant and easier to catch.

As of this writing, the forecast looks favorable for much of Indiana. Of course, forecasts can change, so keep an eye on your local forecast as Thursday night approaches. So, find a spot with a good view of the sky, get comfortable, and give your eyes a few minutes to adjust to the darkness. If the clouds cooperate, this should be a beautiful late-night show.

I think I even heard something about a possible Northern Lights showing too, which make their way down to Indiana on occasion.

See the Damage Left Behind by Indiana's August Storms The Indiana Department of Homeland Security has shared photos showing some of the flooding and damage left behind by the severe weather. Take a look at some of the areas now being assessed as recovery efforts continue across the state. Gallery Credit: Kat Mykals