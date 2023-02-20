$600k Illinois Home May Look Generic. But, the Interior is Pure Chaos

The phrase, "Never judge a book by its cover," has literally come to life with this real estate listing.

Spotted on Zillow, this Illinois home, at 365 Butternut Trail in Frankfort, looks a bit...generic. It's a brick home with a garage. Big deal, right? That is until you make your way inside the house.

Before we get to the pictures, let's discuss the amenities offered by this $600,000 home. The home includes:

4 bedrooms

4 bathrooms

full basement

But, unless you thrive in chaos, be prepared to do a bit of redecorating should you decide to buy this home. Let's take a tour:

Now that your eyes have re-adjusted, if you're interested in buying the home you can contact the listing agent, Dana Wingate, at 708-491-4155.

