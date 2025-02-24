Many Michigan residents are getting ready for Spring and throwing away items from inside and outside of their homes. But before you take the trash to the curb, residents are warned to be aware of illegal items that can't be thrown away in the Great Lakes state.

11 Items That Are Illegal To Throw Away In Michigan

While there are plenty of items Michigan residents throw away daily, keeping as much trash from piling up in landfills is important. According to recent statistics, Michigan is the top state in the U.S. for waste in landfills per person. And it's not just keeping trash out of landfills but keeping other items out that could have severe consequences.

While some items may seem like they can be thrown in the trash, residents are urged that just assuming an item can be recycled can lead to big problems. According to the Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy, (EGLE), certain household items can harm us or the environment. When household hazardous products are thrown in the trash they can be dangerous to people and equipment transporting them to the landfill.

Experts say any item that has labels with “warning,” “danger,” “corrosive,” “irritant,” “toxic,” “caution,” or “flammable” is typically considered household hazardous waste and requires specific disposal at specific locations. Michigan residents are warned that these items are not accepted in garbage bins and are urged to check the list below.

