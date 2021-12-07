Identity of Man Struck by Vehicle in Battle Creek Saturday Remains a Mystery

Authorities in Battle Creek are still working to identify a man who was critically injured after being struck by a vehicle over the weekend. He’s remained in the hospital since then with a serious head injury, but police have not been able to obtain his personal information, including his name.

Get our free mobile app

The accident was reported Saturday evening. Battle Creek Police responded to an area near Columbia Ave. and S. 31st St. just before 7:30. A 68-year-old driver from Galesburg told police that the man had run out in front of his vehicle. He said he did not have time to swerve or react to avoid a collision with the pedestrian. A witness who was in the area at the time said that the driver was not speeding or doing anything reckless at the time of the crash.

As of Monday afternoon, the unidentified man was still at Bronson Methodist Hospital in Kalamazoo in critical condition. While police continue to work to identify the man, they apparently have very little to work with right now. He apparently did not have any items on his person to lead to an identity when the crash happened. They also have no idea why the man may have run out into the road at that time.

No description has been given at this time. Along with trying to identify the victim, the crash itself remains under investigation at this time. Anyone with information related to the victim or the accident is asked to call Battle Creek Police at 269-781-0911 or Silent Observer at 269-964-3888