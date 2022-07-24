Car Crashes into Outdoor Area of Busy Grand Blanc’s Ziggy’s Ice Cream

It's the busiest place in town during the summer months, even more so when the temperatures are high like they've been over the past week. Saturday night an incident occurred that could have turned tragic.

On any given evening the outdoor sitting area of Ziggy's Ice Cream in downtown Grand Blanc is packed with families and ice cream lovers of all ages. Saturday night was no different with the outdoor picnic tables filled with several people enjoying their treats. Then the unthinkable happened.

According to witnesses, a vehicle accident resulted in one car running up on the curb of S. Saginaw Street and crashing into the tables where guests were sitting. One patron told us,

"The driver of the vehicle that crashed into Ziggy's was going at a high rate of speed and had a head-on collision with a Jeep that was turning into Ziggy's, and then veered off into the picnic tables."

Thankfully there were no injuries, although it was reported that one woman did fall after passing out, but was fine after being tended to. Those at Ziggy's at the time commented on the quick thinking of the ice cream stand staff and first responders. Ziggy's did post to its Facebook page in response to the incident saying,

"We have had a lot of people calling and asking about the accident that occurred out front at Ziggy’s. Emergency personnel responded quickly and everyone here is safe."

Speed on S. Saginaw Street has always been an issue, and thankfully this situation ended well when it could have been a major tragedy.