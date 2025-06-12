With the warm weather months in the Midwest, many Michigan and Indiana residents keep their favorite ice cream in the freezer for a cool treat. However, residents of both states are being warned to check their freezers for a popular ice cream brand recalling thousands of tubs.

Thousands Of Ice Cream Tubs Recalled In Michigan And Indiana

Unilever initiated the recall for 6,668 cases of ice cream, and the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) classified it as a “Class II” recall, meaning eating the ice cream may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences. The recall affects the following brand and flavor:

The ice cream product being recalled is a 1.5-quart carton of Breyers Rocky Road Ice Cream packaged in a Breyers Chocolate Truffle Tub. While the tub bears the label of the chocolate truffle flavor, the lid is accurately labeled as the rocky road flavor. The impacted cartons have a printed best-by date of July 10, 2026, and UPC “077567457288.” Affected cartons were sold at stores in Michigan, Indiana, and nationwide.

The ice cream contains undeclared allergens, specifically nuts. Those who have bought the mislabeled ice cream may unknowingly eat almonds, an undeclared allergen in the product. This can cause an allergic reaction as severe as anaphylaxis for people allergic to nuts.

Check your ice cream immediately, and if it matches the recall information, dispose of it or return it to your place of purchase for a possible refund. Contact the FDA at 1-888-INFO-FDA (1-888-463-6332) for questions or to ask for additional information about this recall.

