Ice cream is a favorite sweet treat in Indiana, and many residents keep their freezers stocked with their favorite flavors. However, residents are being warned that a popular brand has been recalled from major retail stores and should be thrown away immediately.

Ice Cream Recall Hits Major Grocery Chains In Indiana

According to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA), a popular ice cream company is recalling some of its products because they may contain wheat. People with a severe sensitivity or a wheat allergy may be at risk. According to the alert, "Those with an allergy or severe sensitivity to wheat run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products." Here's what to know about the recall:

Dreyer's Grand Ice Cream, Inc. announced a voluntary recall on Monday of "a limited number" of Häagen-Dazs brand Dark Chocolate Mini Bars. The recall involves the following product information:

Häagen-Dazs Chocolate Dark Chocolate Mini Bars in the 6-count package with the batch code LLA519501 and a best by date of Jan. 31, 2027.

The bars were shipped to 31 states, including Indiana, to Kroger and Giant Eagle retail locations. No illnesses have been reported in connection with the recalled product. The company has instructed consumers with a wheat allergy or sensitivity not to consume the recalled product and to throw it away or "return it to their place of purchase for a full refund."

