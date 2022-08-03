Icarus Grilled Chicken Back In The Crossroads Mall

Here in the Kalamazoo/Portage area, we have seen the online shopping trend start to take down the traditional ways of shopping. We even see so many more deliveries now, from simple things like toiletries, hygiene products, and even groceries. Now because of this new trend, huge online conglomerates like Amazon, Shein, and so many others have popped up and taken over the industry. With this new takeover, old school malls not just here in Michigan, but all over the world, have taken a huge blow.

When I say old school mall, one thing comes to mind for all of us. That large building has all the best stores, food places, and tons of people. The place we would go with the family to pick out school clothes and shoes turned into the place we would hang out with friends on the weekend. Those malls barely exist now, the outlet malls like Tanger and Great Lakes Crossings are holding on strong as they provide discounted items, and malls like Crossroads are struggling. One Chicken place wants to try and change that around.

The food court has been one of the best parts of the Crossroads mall for quite some time now. They've had all kinds of restaurants take tours through the court for a period of time including, Mcdonald's, Taco Bell, Subway, Sbarro, and so many more. As more stores came along like Victoria's Secret, Lids, Foot Locker, Rue 21, Zumiez, etc., they had no choice but to offer more food items. Well, the Crossroads mall has officially flipped sides of the story and is now looking for ways to bring stores back in.

Since we have seen the uptick in online shopping, in-store shopping has seen a drastic decrease in revenue. It's been so bad that retailers are closing their doors forever. Like Sears, Macy's, JCPenney, and other large market stores are pulling out of malls as they aren't making the same kind of money. The Crossroads mall has been hanging on by a thread for a few years now as stores leave, some come and go quickly, and others are grinding hard to stay open.

They are now getting some help, as I have talked about a lot in this article, food is the way to people's hearts. When there is food somewhere people will show up, especially when it's free. There's no free food involved this time, but there is a new food opportunity on the table. When you visit Crossroads mall you can visit a familiar restaurant and see familiar faces as they serve you.

That's right, just recently Icarus Grilled Chicken has gotten its spot back in the Crossroads Mall food court. They are already back open for business and serving the shoppers. Icarus serves grilled chicken in a plethora of ways to satisfy the tastebuds of just about any kind of chicken eater on the planet. They are offering a fresh break and delicious treat to those looking for their home decor or new clothes to rock.