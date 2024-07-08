ALERT: Hurricane Beryl’s Wrath Now Turns To Michigan And Ohio

Michigan and Ohio are fortunate to be far away from Hurricane Beryl which made landfall as a Category 1 hurricane in Texas bringing extreme rainfall, flooding, and 80 mph winds. While Michigan and Ohio dodged the brunt of the cyclone, the hurricane's wrath is now heading toward the Midwest.

Canva Canva loading...

Hurricane Beryl's Wrath Now Turns To Michigan And Ohio

According to the National Weather Service Michigan and Ohio are included in the path of a storm from the remnants of Hurricane Beryl that is set to impact a dozen states. After causing chaos in the Caribbean and Mexico’s Yucatán Peninsula last week, and killing at least nine people, Beryl weakened to a Tropical Storm but strengthened to become a hurricane before making landfall in Texas, according to the Associated Press. And now Michigan and Ohio residents are warned to prepare for high winds, heavy rain, and potential flooding.

Get our free mobile app

Photo Courtesy Of The National Weather Service Photo Courtesy Of The National Weather Service loading...

The NWS' map header notes that "hazardous conditions can occur outside of the cone," potentially widening the range of Beryl's effects. Flash flooding and heavy rains are predicted along the storm's path and begin Wednesday into Thursday as the post-tropical remnants head towards the Midwest.

Canva Canva loading...

Officials in Michigan and Ohio are urging residents to take precautions to stay safe before the storm hits such as inspecting their sump pump system before the rain arrives to make sure their basement remains flood-free, bringing patio furniture indoors, and adjusting outdoor plans that may be impacted by rain and thunderstorms.

Read More: Michigan City Named Most Expensive for Renters in the US

Do Not Shower During A Thunderstorm and Other Thunderstorm Safety Tips Did you know a car with rubber tires is NOT during a thunderstorm? It's true. Scroll on to see all the facts that could save your life. The National Weather Service has all this information at weather.gov Gallery Credit: James Rabe