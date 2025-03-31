Spring is officially here in Michigan, with signs of grass growing, flowers blooming, and birds returning from their winter destinations. Hummingbirds will soon be heading to the Great Lakes state, and if you're looking to see these gorgeous birds, helping them find their nectar source will keep them buzzing around your yard this season. So when should you put out your hummingbird feeder as they migrate to Michigan?

When Should You Put Out Your Hummingbird Feeder In Michigan?

According to Hummingbird Central, hummingbirds head south in the fall, spend their winters in Mexico or Central America, and only head north to areas like Michigan again when the weather warms. Hummingbirds' typical migration north usually aligns with the bloom times of spring flowers. When their arrival doesn't align with blooming flowers, hummingbirds can find themselves without reliable food sources unless they encounter a well-placed nectar feeder along the way.

Having nectar feeders out in time for hummingbirds gives them much-needed food after their long journey and encourages them to stay in your garden through the coming months. Hummingbirds arrive later in Michigan, generally from mid-April to early May. For the southern lower peninsula, they’ll show up in peak numbers in mid-May. Expect to see them further north in late May.

Better Homes & Gardens says the best time to place feeders outdoors is mid- to late April. Hummingbirds often revisit the same gardens and feeders year after year as long as those gardens provide the resources they need. Keeping spring feeders filled with fresh nectar is one of the best ways to ensure you’ll see hummingbirds in your garden.

