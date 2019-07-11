Human Remains Found In Sturgis Could Be A Veteran

A veteran of the American Revolution, could have just been unearthed

On July 9th the remains of three adults and two children were found near South Nottawa Street and Bogen Road in Sturgis.

Thanks to Western Michigan University Homer Stryker M.D. School of Medicine forensic anthropologist Carolyn Isaac, we may now know the identities of the people discovered. They believe what was found were the remains of Revolutionary War veteran, David Randall, who passed away in October 1835.

According to Mlive, Stoney Summer, veterans affairs coordinator for St. Joseph County, weighed in with some thoughts about the find. Summer informed police that the remains may be of the original settlers to Sturgis based on historical records. Once, long ago, a schoolhouse and church were located at the intersection.

It will take some time to find the answers to this interesting mystery. Carolyn Isaac explained that the identification process could take months. The bones will be carbon-14 dated after being examined, and that they will be treated with the upmost respect.