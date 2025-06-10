With traditional burials facing scrutiny, some are finding peace in a greener option, human composting. Let's take a closer look.

What exactly is human composting, and why is it illegal in Michigan?

According to WebMD, human composting is the process of turning human remains into soil.

Human composting, sometimes known as natural organic reduction (NOR), uses the same idea as standard composting to provide an environmentally friendly alternative to traditional options like burials and cremation.

Human composting has increased in popularity over the last several years. The environmental benefits are clear. Far less land use for burials, creating rich soil with human remains, and a decrease in embalming chemicals going into the earth and drinking water.

There's a huge financial benefit to human composting; on average, it costs half as much as a traditional burial.

Michiganders have many options, from traditional burial and natural burial to cremation. However, human composting is currently illegal in Michigan. But there is a loophole.

Michiganders can use the human compost process in one of the 13 states where it's legal, they just can't do it here, according to BridgeMI.com.

Human Composting is Legal in Which 13 States?

Washington - Legalized in 2019.

Colorado - Legalized in 2021.

Oregon - Legalized in 2021.

Vermont - Legalized in 2022.

California - Legalized in 2022.

New York - Legalized in 2022.

Nevada - Legalized in 2023.

Arizona - Legalized in 2024.

Maryland - Legalized in 2024.

Delaware - Legalized in 2024.

Minnesota - Legalized in 2024.

Maine - Legalized in 2024.

Georgia - Legalized in 2024.

There is a similar option that is legal in Michigan and costs even less: natural burials, also known as "green burials." With a green burial, you are buried without embalming chemicals in a biodegradable container, according to Britannica.com.

What are Other Burial Alternatives?

Cremation

Natural burial

Sea burial

Mushroom burial

Green burial

Human composting

Aquamation

Space burial

Traditional burial

Biodegradable urns

Donation to science

Memorial diamonds

Alkaline hydrolysis

Birthday Memorial

Body donation

Cremation jewelry

Eternal Reefs

Plastination

Promession

Resomation

Scattering ceremony

Celebration of life

Funeral Alternatives

Tree pod burial

