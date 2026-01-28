Hudsonville Ice Cream Celebrating 100 Years With Unique Contest

It doesn't matter the time of year; ice cream is a sweet treat that we all like to enjoy as dessert. Obviously, there is a lot more ice cream eaten during the spring and summer months while the weather is nicer but the die-hard ice cream lovers are enjoying the sweet dairy treat all year long.

In Michigan, there are the large chain ice cream shops like Baskin Robbins, Coldstone, Dairy Queen, and others that get a lot of business. In that same token, there are tons of local shops like Twister, Sherman's, Mooville, Spotted Cow, and others that have Michigan residents in a chokehold. One of the most popular local shops and brands in the state is Hudsonville Ice Cream.

Hudsonville Ice Cream has been giving the people of Michigan and the entire United States some of the best ice cream for decades. They have even partnered with other snack brands like Little Debbie to release exclusive ice cream combinations we have all imagines. Now, Hudsonville Ice Cream is preparing to celebrate 100 years with a new limited-edition flavor and unique contest.

What Is Your Favorite Hudsonville Ice Cream Flavor or Product?

MLive Via MSN reports:

Ice cream experts from across the country can enter the Ultimate Ice Cream Fan contest by submitting a creative 30-second video explaining why they should be crowned the Ultimate Ice Cream Fan. Submissions can be entered at rewards.hudsonville.com. All entries are due Feb. 13. The winner will receive a prize package that includes $3,000 cash, a year’s worth of Hudsonville ice cream, and other exclusive experiences, including the possibility of creating their own distinct flavor at Hudsonville’s headquarters. The Ultimate Ice Cream Fan will also receive early access to future flavor launches from Hudsonville, which recently included the introduction of Little Debbie Ice Cream Sandwiches.

The contest comes as the brand introduces their Hudsonville Rewards, a new program where customers can earn badges and points, share their favorite flavors, and redeem them for free ice cream and other prizes. They are also introduced a new limited edition Birthday Cake ice cream flavor as it makes it debut in freezer sections this month. The Birthday Cake flavor features a white cake batter flavored ice cream with pound cake pieces, rainbow sprinkles and a blue frosting swirl.