How To Celebrate National Bathtub Party In K-zoo

Here is a Holiday that could be fun, but it is odd.

On December 5th, it is national 'Bathtub Party Day'...I know, it sounds strange! According to Nationalcalandar.com...

Bathtub Party Day was created as a way to skip the ordinary, everyday shower and to luxuriate in the pure pleasure of a good soak in the tub.

Ok, that sounds a tad better; the web-site gives advice on how to celebrate 'Bathtub Party Day"...

Gather your favorite bath bomb, a good book and a glass of Moscato and let the worries of the day fade away while you relax in the tub.

But what if you want to throw a "Bathtub Party" for a special friend or a few close friends? I have an idea! What about throwing a 'Bath Tub Party' in a hot tube? Right here in Kalamazoo we have a luxury place to escape too, Oasis Hot Tub Gardens located at KL Ave in Kalamazoo. Would you be willing to host a party there?

David D. let his thoughts be known on Yelp.com...

We have been coming here for years. Everything is always clean and very well kept. Lots of rooms with themes of other countries.