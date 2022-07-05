Listen, I've seen a LOT of car accidents in my day... I've even BEEN in a few of them. Cars flipped upside down, on their side, even ones hanging off a bridge... but I have NEVER seen a car upended and learning against a house like this one in Battle Creek?

Seriously, how did they do that? How did you get the THAT far off the road, and flipped up on its nose just right, to land trunk first against the end of a home, nose buried in the ground?

Get our free mobile app

The accident happened over the Fourth of July Weekend in the Orchard Park neighborhood of Battle Creek, north of downtown.

A video got posted to twitter from WWMT meteorologist Will Haenni, which he says was sent to him from Brandi Campbell of this car, not long after the accident happened. No emergency vehicles are on hand yet, and neighbors still seem to be in shock of what just happened.

The more I watched this video, the more questions I had. Like HOW did this car end up between these two homes? How was this other car involved, and WHERE did they come from? All the disturbed ground seems to be behind the houses!

Twitter/WillWWMT Twitter/WillWWMT loading...

And further in, you actually see someone climb OUT of the car... WHO IS THIS GUY? If this is the driver, how is he unharmed? If he's not the driver, what's he doing in this car? Is he just taking advantage of the situation and going for the steering column? (It's a thing, trust me.)

Twitter/WillWWMT Twitter/WillWWMT loading...

AND WHO IS THIS GUY, just casually chilling on the back of a car, WATCHING nonchalantly as this other guy climbs out of a car.. leaning ass-first against what I'm assuming is HIS home?

Twitter/WillWWMT Twitter/WillWWMT loading...

If that IS your house, I feel like I'd be a little more panicked, or worried than this guy seems to be!

A post later added to Will's original tweet said an eyewitness saw the driver speeding down the road. He allegedly lost control at a curve, and slammed into the neighbor's car, flipping him, and upending the car against this house.

It sounds like everyone's OK from this accident, and judging by how easily that guy climbed out of the upended car, no serious signs of injury on anyone, but MAN! What a wild chain of events that led to this!