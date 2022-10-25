Having recently watched Netflix's The Watcher series, I suddenly find myself obsessed with historic old homes. This property listed in Dayton, Ohio is quite frankly a steal at only $219,900.

Once owned by the President of Thresher Varnish Company, H.C. Hopkins, the Colonial Revival "Hopkins House" sits on a corner lot in the heart of the Dayton Historic District and is only steps away from downtown Dayton and all the nightlife it has to offer.

Get our free mobile app

Old Meets New

The home was originally built in 1906 so it's seen a thing or two! According to the listing, the home is currently a restoration work-in-progress but has already seen numerous upgrades including electrical, first-floor HVAC, tuckpointing, and a new roof.

However, there's still plenty of work left to go! Though I should add, this home is a great opportunity for an individual or family who are looking to buy a historic home, yet still want room to make it their own.

Upstairs Bath

One of my favorite rooms in this home is the upstairs bathroom, one of three total. This large bathroom features original fixtures including a clawfoot tub, arched window, and blue tile. Though it's currently in rough shape I can only imagine what it would look like after a full restoration. If it were my home I would never leave that room!

Carriage House

Also located on the property is a two-story carriage house that can be used for extra storage, a workshop, or a studio. Perhaps you could even earn some extra income and turn the carriage house into a rental apartment or Airbnb stay. The possibilities are endless with this historic Ohio home!

Ohio Mansion For Sale Once Belonged to Varnish Magnate 104 Lexington Ave. in Dayton, Ohio is known as the Hopkins House.