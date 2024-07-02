Hitting the road ahead of the holiday weekend? So are 2.6 million other Michiganders!

According to AAA Michigan residents are expected to travel at least 50 miles from home for the 4th of July holiday weekend.

Get our free mobile app

Ahead of the holiday weekend the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is lifting current travel restrictions in hope of easing holiday congestion on the roads this weekend.

Is it just me or has this summer seem particularly heinous when it comes to construction and detours across the Great Lakes State?

allegan m89 m40 roundabout construction M-89/M-40 Roundabout Construction - Above Allegan via YouTube loading...

Then again, maybe I'm biased living here in Kalamazoo, Michigan where we've been battling road construction downtown-- new bike lanes, parking rate increases, two-way traffic conversions, and all!

What to Expect This Weekend:

According to a press release by MDOT,

(MDOT) is removing lane restrictions on 60 percent of its road and bridge projects statewide to ease traffic delays for holiday travelers...While motorists will see suspended operations in most MDOT work zones for the weekend, drivers are advised that equipment and certain traffic configurations may remain in place, like temporary shifts or shoulder closures.

Beginning at 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 3 lane restrictions will be lifted statewide on 105 out of 174 projects; restrictions resume at 6:00 a.m. the following Monday, July 8.

However, major local projects that will remain unaffected include:

For more details on construction projects and detours click here.

MDOT's Michigan Interstate Construction Projects 2024 The following are the Michigan Department of Transportation's ( MDOT ) INTERSTATE projects for 2024, including start and estimated completion timeframes, impact, and cost. Gallery Credit: Scott Clow