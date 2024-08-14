Jones Soda Co. Bringing Cannabis-Infused Products to Michigan

The perks of being an adult!

Now that we Millennials (supposedly) have disposable income all our favorite childhood brands are catering to our wants and needs.

I've seen everything from Lisa Frank BlendJets to SunnyD vodka seltzers, and now? Cannabis-infused Jones Soda-- what a time to be alive!

According to Detroit's WXYZ cannabis-infused Jones Soda products will be both sold and manufactured in Michigan:

In a partnership with Emerald Canning Partners (ECP), Jones is rolling out cannabis-infused beverages and mixing syrups through their partnership with the Mary Jones cannabis brand.

Known for their quirky and aesthetically pleasing labels, who among us didn't have a carefully curated collection of Jones Soda bottles in their bedroom as kid? Oh. Just me, then?

I remember when it became novel to create your own official Jones Soda label on their website; that seemed like a big deal at the time but now it pales in comparison to this news!

mary jones soda product line Mary Jones product line - via Mary Jones/Jones Soda Co./Canva loading...

About 'Mary Jones'

An offshoot of the popular soda brand, according to the Mary Jones website the company offers, " a variety of THC-infused products with the same great taste you’ve come to love from Jones Soda."

Products are expected to include 10mg individual sodas and 100mg sharable sodas in classic Jones Soda flavors like green apple and orange & cream. Find more details on flavors and products here.

