Local Hockey Star Maddox Townsend Earns Student-Athlete Of The Week
This week, one local athlete is shining bright on the ice, proving that dedication and teamwork go hand in hand. You won't want to miss this story.
From the rink to the classroom, this young hockey star is making waves with his work ethic and character.
Southwest Michigan Next Level Student-Athlete of the Week
- Athlete of the week nomination: Maddox Townsend
- School: Not Listed
- Sport: Hockey
- Nominated By: Coach Dalton from Athletic Mentors
K-Wings Announce Kalamazoo Event Center Will Be Their New Home
This is what Coach Dalton had to say about Maddox Townsend,
Known for his relentless work ethic and positive attitude, Maddox gives 100% every time he comes into camp. As a standout participant in the Athletic Mentors Hockey Camp at Next Level Sports Center, he’s earned the respect of all the coaches for his dedication, leadership, and character. Maddox sets a great example for his peers and continues to grow as both an athlete and a teammate. Keep it up, Maddox!
Please join us in congratulating Maddox Townsend, this week's Student-Athlete of the Week.
Townsquare Media Southwest Michigan and Next Level Sports Center in Schoolcraft team up every week to shine a spotlight on a local student-athlete who excels both on and off the field and/or court. You can hear the Student-Athlete of the Week segment on 103.3 KFR each Monday morning at 6:45.
Tap here to see all of the previous students athletes we've honored in 2025.
Michigan State Hockey Over The Years
Get our free mobile app
10 Great Sports Movies for People Who Hate Sports
These sports movies will turn every hater into a diehard fan.