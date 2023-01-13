Treat Yourself At These 10 SW Michigan Spas With 4+ Star Ratings

Valentine's Day is around the corner. It's inevitable that you'll soon be seeing commercials for jewelry, stores filled with red and pink heart displays above their candy section, and endless promotional emails informing you of the latest deals to satisfy your sweetheart.

Personally, I don't buy into the whole "someone else has to buy me something on this particular day for it to be special" routine. My S.O. has learned over the years that I'll be excited about chocolate no matter what day it is. So, this Valentine's Day, I've decided that I'm going to treat myself to a trip to the spa, instead.

After all, even if I don't subscribe to the holiday, I might as well take advantage of some deals (if they're being offered).

If you, too, are feeling the need for a little pampering, check out these 10 spas in West Michigan that all have 4+ star ratings on Google:

At Least 10 Spas in SW Michigan With 4+ Star Ratings on Google Treat yourself to a little pampering at these highly-rated, local spas

And, hey, if you are looking for a gift for your love for Valentine's Day, I'm sure each and every one of those spas sells gift certificates *hint hint*.

You can find even more spas with high ratings here.

Get our free mobile app

Still looking for love? Apparently, there's a way to craft a "Pure Michigan" dating profile:

How to Craft the Perfect Pure Michigan Dating Profile Forget the bathroom selfies! You're bound to find true love in the Mitten if you include these Pure Michigan prompts.