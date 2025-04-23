Whether you're serving a weeknight meal for the family or grilling for a crowd, many Michigan residents want to make sure they're buying the best quality meat, no matter the occasion. And there's one place to get the best cuts from a major retailer in Michigan that offers the highest quality meat department.

Major Retailer In Michigan Has Highest Quality Meat Department

Chowhound released a list of grocery chains with the highest quality meat departments. The 12 chains were added to the list based on customer reviews, professional evaluations, and store policies regarding sourcing, feed, and treatment. While it can be tough to choose the highest quality due to different personal preferences, there's one preferred by home chefs, celebrity chefs, and professional butchers.

Get our free mobile app

According to Chowhound, Costco has a reputation for selling the highest quality meat that's preferred by some well-known names:

The home of the famed cheap rotisserie chickens is also home to one of Julia Child's preferred meat departments, so you know you can't go wrong at Costco. The meat department at the much-loved warehouse club is a favorite of professional butchers, too, and it has a well-deserved reputation for stocking plentiful amounts of different cuts.

Surprisingly, another major retailer that isn't typically known for their cuts of meat also makes the list.

Walmart also makes the list, and while many shoppers perceive Walmart's meat to be of lower quality compared to other grocery stores, Chowhound says that's not the case:

Walmart itself also gets good marks for meat quality. Ribeye, tomahawk, and cowboy steaks have been singled out as great, and plenty of online comments say Walmart has been consistently good for quality meat. One comment noted that Walmart often ended up with choice-grade beef that contains a better subgrade known as choice+.

Other popular chains that made the list in Michigan include Aldi, Whole Foods, Sam's Club, and BJ's Wholesale Club.

Major Retail Chains In Michigan Shutting Down Locations In 2025 These retailers are closing stores in 2025 Gallery Credit: Jessica Poxson