Going to a hibachi restaurant is an entire experience. Not only do you get to enjoy delicious food but you basically get a show as your food is being cooked. Normally, the chef is doing some cool trick with the grill spatulas, an onion volcano explodes with fire, and [if you're old enough] you can even get sake sprayed into your mouth! But this hibachi experience went from fun to oh f*** real quick.

It happened last weekend at Genji Japanese Steakhouse in Novi when the chef was doing a trick when things went awry.

A woman has indicated that the chef was doing some sort of fire trick that resulted in her daughter having second and third-degree burns across her body (via WXYZ Detroit).

Fire personnel were called to the scene just before 6:30 p.m. and the girl was taken to the hospital to be treated for her injuries.

Pi Distribution, which owns the restaurant, did not disclose how things exactly happened or if it was a new chef working. They did say that this was the first time they've dealt with anything like this.

WXYZ says that the restaurant suspended tricks involving fire the next day. As of Friday, it's unclear if they've resumed.

A similar thing happened last year in Arkansas to a 26-year-old woman who got first degree burns on her face and second-degree burns on the rest of her body. In this particular case PEOPLE reports that the "flame got out of control" on the grill.

I guess the moral of the story is maybe avoid sitting directly in front of the hibachi grill or wear a mask?