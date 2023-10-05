Stranger Things, Star Wars and Cobra Kai Stars Coming to Michigan in November
If you are a fan of the Karate Kid movies from the 80s or the very popular Cobra Kai series on Netflix, you might want to check this out. A very impressive list of celebrities will appear at Motor City Comic-Con from November 10th through the 12th.
Ralph Macchio and William Zabka
Ralph Macchio who played Daniel LaRusso and William Zabka who played Daniel's arch-rival Johnny Lawrence on Karate Kid and Cobra Kai will be at the Motor City Comic Con this November.
- Days at Comic-Con: Friday, Saturday and Sunday
- Photo Ops: Price Varies
- Autographs: Price Varies
David Harbour
David Harbour better known as Jim Hopper on Stranger Things will be signing autographs at the Motor City Comic Con as well.
- Days at Comic-Con: Saturday and Sunday
- Photo Ops: $100
- Autographs: $100
Billy Dee Williams
Billy Dee Williams has a reputation for being smooth. That likely comes from how he portrayed Lando Calrissian in Star Wars: Episode V The Empire Strikes Back, Star Wars: Episode VI Return of the Jedi, and Star Wars: Episode IX The Rise of Skywalker.
- Days at Comic-Con: Friday, Saturday and Sunday
- Photo Ops: $250
- Autographs: $250
If you are interested in attending the Motor City Comic-Con, here's the info.
Motor City Comic-Con
- Dates: November 10th - November 12th, 2023
- Location: SUBURBAN COLLECTION SHOWPLACE - 46100 Grand River Ave, Novi, MI 48374
- Cost: Tickets range from $30 - $249 per adult and kids 12 and under range from $10-$20.
Get a full list of celebrity appearances and events for this comic-con by clicking here.
