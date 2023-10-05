If you are a fan of the Karate Kid movies from the 80s or the very popular Cobra Kai series on Netflix, you might want to check this out. A very impressive list of celebrities will appear at Motor City Comic-Con from November 10th through the 12th.

Ralph Macchio and William Zabka

Ralph Macchio who played Daniel LaRusso and William Zabka who played Daniel's arch-rival Johnny Lawrence on Karate Kid and Cobra Kai will be at the Motor City Comic Con this November.

Days at Comic-Con: Friday, Saturday and Sunday

Photo Ops: Price Varies

Autographs: Price Varies

Cobra Kai LA Screening

David Harbour

David Harbour better known as Jim Hopper on Stranger Things will be signing autographs at the Motor City Comic Con as well.

Days at Comic-Con: Saturday and Sunday

Saturday and Sunday Photo Ops : $100

: $100 Autographs: $100

Premiere Of Netflix's "Stranger Things" - Arrivals

Billy Dee Williams

Billy Dee Williams has a reputation for being smooth. That likely comes from how he portrayed Lando Calrissian in Star Wars: Episode V The Empire Strikes Back, Star Wars: Episode VI Return of the Jedi, and Star Wars: Episode IX The Rise of Skywalker.

Days at Comic-Con: Friday, Saturday and Sunday

Friday, Saturday and Sunday Photo Ops : $250

: $250 Autographs: $250

"Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" European Premiere - Red Carpet Arrivals

If you are interested in attending the Motor City Comic-Con, here's the info.

Motor City Comic-Con

Dates: November 10th - November 12th, 2023

November 10th - November 12th, 2023 Location: SUBURBAN COLLECTION SHOWPLACE - 46100 Grand River Ave, Novi, MI 48374

SUBURBAN COLLECTION SHOWPLACE - 46100 Grand River Ave, Novi, MI 48374 Cost: Tickets range from $30 - $249 per adult and kids 12 and under range from $10-$20.

Get a full list of celebrity appearances and events for this comic-con by clicking here.

