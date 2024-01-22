This Restaurant Was Just Named The Best in Ohio For Soup

With all the recent snow piling up in Ohio and bone-chilling temps, a warm bowl of soup is the comfort food we need. And while we can always warm up a bowl of Campbell's soup, food always tastes better when someone else cooks a batch of homemade. One Ohio restaurant is now known for serving the best soup in the state.

Canva Canva loading...

The Best Bowl of Soup in the U.S.

Yelp recently compiled a list of the best places for soup in the U.S. The 'must-slurp soup spots' were picked based on several factors, including the total volume and ratings of reviews mentioning soup. Yelpers recommended their favorite spots in each state. And one Ohio restaurant continued to come out on top.

Get our free mobile app

Canva Canva loading...

Ohio Restaurant Named Best Soup Spot

Their menu says 'We're getting famous for these' above their soup menu. 'Munch A Simple Kitchen' was named the best in Ohio for soup by Yelp. Their sweet onion soup was a favorite, but that's not the only soup they serve. The Soup of the Day changes daily at Munch, but some options are available daily. It just depends on the season. The winter menu always offers Black Bean Chilli and Sweet Onion soup. The Spring and Summer menu keeps the Sweet Onion, and Macho Gazpacho is added.

Canva Canva loading...

Munch is located in Solon, OH, and offers more than just the best soup in the state. Their menu offers a selection of salads, wraps, falafel, and more.

The 10 Snobbiest Cities In Ohio Having never grown up in Ohio it's hard to tell if these are accurate, but from the look of them, they seem like the kind of city you want to bring money to. Give us your thoughts.