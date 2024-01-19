One of the Oldest Restaurants in American History is in Indiana

Indiana is home to incredible restaurants that give us numerous delicious options. But, to eat at a restaurant that a founding father once frequented makes the dining experience one to remember...and brag about. You can do that at one of the oldest restaurants in American history in the Hoosier state.

The Oldest Restaurants In American History

Business Insider compiled a list of the oldest restaurants in American history that not only exist but are still open for business and serving tasty food. Each state has at least one old restaurant, but Indiana is home to one that has a unique history. A significant historical figure paid a visit to the Indiana restaurant.

One Of The Oldest Restaurants In U.S. History In Indiana

The Log Inn Restaurant is not only the oldest restaurant in Indiana. It's also one of the oldest restaurants in the country. Business Insider says:

The Log Inn prides itself on the fact that President Abraham Lincoln once visited the restaurant in 1844. Aside from a helpful dose of history, the restaurant is also known for its delicious menu of American comfort foods, including homemade pies.

The Log Inn restaurant is located in Haubstadt, Indiana. According to their website, The Log Inn was built in 1825 as a Noon Day Stage Coach Stop and Trading Post. Abraham Lincoln stopped there in November 1844 en route back home from Evansville. You can still dine in the original log room that Abraham Lincoln visited in 1844. Their menu offers family-style dinners, sandwiches, salads, desserts, and more.

