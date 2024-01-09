Novi Ammo Company Allegedly Threatening Civilians on Social Media

Is the owner of Fenix Ammunition breaking multiple state and Federal laws on Social Media? These posts are disturbing.

According to his LinkedIn Justin Nazaroff is the General Manager of Fenix Ammunition in Novi. He is also listed as the owner or CEO of the company depending on what site you reference. Nazaroff has come under fire for his alarming and dangerous tweets this week. The official Fenix Ammunition Twitter account has been aggressively going after people on social media. One example of that would be a disability advocate who goes by @pot8um on Social Media. It started with Fenix tweeting screenshots of her alongside tweets insulting their appearance. That was followed by the tweet below which is a bag of ammo using the likeness of @pot8um with the words, "Are you a branch covidian" and "Never go full pot8um."

That is when the death threats started pouring in for this young lady.

Just over the last few days, Justin Nazaroff has posted dozens of photos of civilians and their names. This could be seen as how he is inciting violence toward what he is calling his "haters" as he has over 130 thousand followers on Twitter. It is difficult to argue against the fact that printing someone's face on a bag of ammo and posting that on Twitter isn't a clear threat.

Some tweets are poking fun at the victims of the January 6th Insurrection while others are making fun of people that have anxiety so bad that they "would need a dog with them at all times." Then there are the outrageous conspiracy theories about how the government made COVID-19 happen intentionally. But those are the least of the worries with the official Fenix Ammunition Twitter account.

There are likely thousands of conspiracy theorists and just all-around bullies on Twitter. However, the threats from the CEO of an ammunition company to civilians have already been reported to the ATF and the FBI. Then there is the simple matter of using the likeness of someone without consent on your ammo packaging. It's worth noting that it is not legal to use someone's name, likeness, or other personal characteristics without permission for an exploitative purpose in the state of Michigan.

We reached out to Justin on Twitter to confirm he is the person who is running the company's social media. His response was, "I can confirm your mom is a dirty girl." That was followed by a more graphic tweet from Justin that I will not publish here.

If you are the victim or witness of dangerous threats like this you can file a report by calling your local law enforcement, your local FBI field office, or use the FBI Tip webpage by clicking here.

