Here is What People in Michigan are Predicting Will Happen in 2022

We asked... and you delivered. Many of us are ready to send 2021 packing, pretty much as we did for 2020. Can 2022 PLEASE be a better year? It seems like we have all earned it. I guess we will see.

Before the ball drops (or dropped, depending on when you read this), we asked people to give us their predictions for the new year, and boy did we get some fun and interesting ones. We will be excited to revisit this at the end of 2022 and see how many were correct.

Here are some of the predictions for 2022 submitted by you:

Anna- Governor Whitmer, Attorney General Dana Nessel, and Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson will all step down (wishful thinking here?)

Bob- Republicans will take back the House in the 2022 midterm election (also wishful thinking?)

Brandon- There will be a new COVID-19 variant that starts with the letter "X" (please, PLEASE, NO. Just NO)

Brandon- The Michigan State Spartans will win the 2022 Men's College Basketball Tournament (Bold one, very bold. But they look pretty good right now)

Charlie- The sun will rise and set every day (We sure hope so, otherwise there will be some bigger problems than we've already had in the world)

Ed- Manchester United will lose a soccer game (You aren't from around these parts, are ya? ;)

Frank- COVID will go to the wayside, but SUPER COVID will take hold (C'mon man. Does this mean I will need a SUPER mask or SUPER vaccine??)

Hunter- The Federal Government will confirm the existence of intelligent life beyond earth (So... you're saying there currently already is intelligent life on earth?)

Lacy- An announcement that at least 50 new jobs are coming to Battle Creek (This would be wonderful!)

Lacy- Former Detroit Lions head coach Jim Caldwell will break a curse among former coaches and will be hired as a head coach for an NFL team (Why was he EVER let go?!?!)

Laura- Maybe not exactly in 2022, but the Detroit Lions will do well in the near future (How do you define "do well"? That's pretty vague, but since it's the Lions, we approve)

Natalie- An animal long thought to be extinct will be found (Please be a dinosaur!!!)

Nina- We will lose Queen Elizabeth (OK, that's kinda morbid. Do you mean she'll die or we can't find her?)

Randy- It will start January 1st and end December 31st (Cute)

So there you have it. 2022 in a nutshell. Buckle up for another weird and wild year!