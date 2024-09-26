The Mysterious Case of Michigan’s Moving Headstones

Why do the headstones in these Michigan graveyards appear to be moving? Two different headstones, two totally unrelated stories.

Who or what is moving them? Could it be a force of nature or a force from...beyond?

The Grave of Melinda McManus

Young Melinda McManus passed away unexpectedly at 32 years young, and to mark her eternal resting place in a small cemetery near Petoskey, Michigan, the family commissioned a gray headstone with a large granite ball sitting on top.

McManus Headstone- Petoskey, MI McManus Headstone, ShabbyTrick via YouTube loading...

The granite sphere itself is about 2 feet in diameter and is heavy, no doubt. Even still locals claim the ball has moved at least two times since its installation. How can this be?

A large pin secures the ball in place, but each time the ball has reportedly moved the pin has snapped. The superintendent of the cemetery claims to have ruled out human manpower as the ball is too heavy and too high. It's unknown whether temperature change is to blame or perhaps it is something otherworldly.

The Witches Ball

Located nearly 200 miles away in a cemetery in Memphis, Michigan sits yet another spherical headstone which reportedly weighs 3,000 pounds. This time the locals claim the ball has been "moving" since 1903.

The grave belongs to a man named Eli Miller and what makes this haunting so perplexing is the fact neither Eli nor any of his family members are alleged to have ties to the occult.

Witches Ball - Memphis, MI Witches Ball - Memphis, MI, Exploring with Naomie via YouTube loading...

Memphis locals claim the ball has moved in all directions at one time or another, and those who gaze into it long enough will begin to see spirits and apparitions. Perhaps the woods located next to the gravestone are just as haunted as locals claim them to be; reportedly hear blood-curdling screams from out of nowhere.

Experts have once again suggested it is the change in temperatures that can be blamed for the ball's rotation however locals claim the ball is simply too heavy to move by hand! The gravestone has such an infamous reputation that it was even featured in Ripley's Believe It or Not!

