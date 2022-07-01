Haunted House in Jackson Demolished by Wrecking Ball

Either you believe in haunted houses or you don't. I'm not saying that I do believe in them, I just haven't been inside of a haunted house.

Even if I had the chance, you couldn't pay me enough to venture into an old creepy run down haunted spooky house.

Are you familiar with the haunted house in Jackson on the city's east side? Well apparently it had pretty much fallen apart and it's no longer there.

According to mlive.com:

The home at 820 Maltby St., whose spooky happenings brought national attention to town in the early 1960s, met the wrecking ball in early June.

How do they know for sure if this former house in Jackson was actually haunted. And what classifies it as haunted in the first place. I'm not talking about creepy wooden floors or interior doors making strange noises.

Mlive.com tells us:

The city deemed the home a “dangerous building” and marked it for demolition, city spokesman Aaron Dimick said. But members of the Lincoln family, who lived there in 1961, would likely say they knew it was “dangerous” long before that.

Perhaps it was dangerous because no one ever took could care of the house. Everyone knows that a house needs to be maintained every year.

Let's dig deeper about the haunting at 820 Maltby Street in Jackson. They say many of these hauntings took place back in the '60s.

For example, courtesy of mlive.com:

They would sometimes come home to their empty house and find lamps overturned, water running and bottles and cans scattered about the kitchen. These things started escalating after that fateful Halloween Eve night and began happening while the Lincolns were home.

And there's much more to this creepy story. There was even talk of an actual poltergeist at this haunted house back in the '60s that made national news.

If you want to read more about this torn down haunted house from the past, feel free to click on one of the above links.

I'm not saying this house wasn't haunted way back when, but if you don't see it with your own eyes, then we don't know what or whom to believe.