Harry Houdini Died In Detroit But He Came Back One More Time

The world thought he was gone, but they were wrong.

He was born on March 4th in 1872 and died in Detroit, Michigan on October 31st 1926... but Harry Houdini's spirit came back for one more show.

It happened on the most hallow day of the year. Houdini died of peritonitis, secondary to a ruptured appendix, at 1:26 p.m. that Halloween Day in Room 401 at Detroit's Grace Hospital. He was only 52 years old.

Rumor has it that Harry's death was caused by two students from McGill University named Jacques Price and Sam Smilovitz. The students met up with Harry before one of his shows and asked to punch him in the stomach. They believed that if Harry was a real magician, it would not hurt him. But it did. After repeated blows, Harry asked the boys to stop. He went on to perform while in extreme pain for several days before seeking medical help. Soon after, the great illusionist died...but was not yet gone.

Wikipedia tells the eerie story of Harry "Handcuff" Houdini coming back once from the grave...

After Houdini’s death Oct. 31, 1926, Bess (Harry's wife) conducted many séances, attempting to create circumstances and atmospheres that would help her beloved husband contact her. Bess continued to hold yearly séances each Halloween, until 1936. That year’s séance was broadcast on the radio. When repeated begging didn’t bring a message, Bess officially gave up, stating, "My last hope is gone. I do not believe Houdini can come back to me — or to anyone. … It is finished. Good night, Harry!" At that moment, a violent thunderstorm broke out, with torrential rains and frightening pyrotechnics. The séance participants later learned that this thunderstorm was extremely small — it was localized above the radio station and didn’t affect any other areas of the city.

If Harry has visited the earth once, who is to say he won't be back?

Happy Halloween!