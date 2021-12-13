Harrowing Stories from Massive Weekend Windstorm in Michigan

Several stories about close calls with danger have been coming in related to the massive windstorm that left nearly 250,000 residents in Michigan without power over the weekend. Much of the state was under some kind of advisory related to the wind, including High Wind Warnings for much of the day on Saturday. Trees and power lines were reported down in several locations scattered across the state, sending energy crews out to make repairs into Sunday.

Get our free mobile app

The highest gust reported in the state Saturday was 72 mph at the pier in Saugatuck. A 66 mph gust was reported at the Battle Creek Executive Airport at Kellogg Field, which was the fourth-highest gust reported Saturday.

In Kalamazoo, a Sgt. with the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety narrowly avoided a falling tree. He was headed west on Howard Street between Oakland and Stadium Drives on an emergency call when a tree on the south side of the road was blown over by the high winds. A piece of wood ended up piercing the patrol car’s driver’s side panel, but he was thankfully not injured.

In Barry County, high winds tore back part of the roof of the gym at Thornapple Kellogg High School in Middleville. It happened right before a cheerleading competition was scheduled to begin. No injuries were reported there either.

In Kent County, WOOD-TV reported that firefighters had a difficult time containing an apartment fire due to strong winds. Two firefighters were injured.

In Holland, a house fire was likely caused by a tree that fell onto the home’s electrical wiring.

In Ionia County, part of the entranceway to the Ionia Fairground was knocked over.

In Dearborn, A large tree was toppled on Coleman Street. According to the Detroit News, the tree's roots lifted up the sidewalk, and the trunk and limbs blocked the street but narrowly avoided missed neighboring homes.

In Pontiac, an awning over the Phoenix Center was completely ripped to shreds. Pontiac Mayor Deirdre Waterman told the Detroit News that traffic in the area was rerouted as a precaution.

If you have a story to share about your experience during the wind storm, feel free to share it in the comments below this story on our Facebook page.