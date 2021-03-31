Hard Rock Casino Bets on Gary Indiana: Opening Spring 2021

You don't have to drive all the way to downtown Chicago for the Hard Rock experience. A new casino is opening on the south shore of Lake Michigan in Gary, Indiana.

A stop at the Hard Rock Cafe is mandatory if you make a trip to downtown Chicago. Rock and roll fans love to see the autographed guitars and drum heads that line the walls from floor to ceiling. Iconic outfits, musical memorabilia and photos of the biggest stars are everywhere. I guess it's been a while, because I just learned that the Hard Rock just off the strip in Las Vegas is now a Virgin Hotel and Casino and Four Winds in New Buffalo has replaced their Hard Rock Cafe with the Kankakee Grille name, matching their South Bend restaurant and stage. Rock and Roll still lives in (of all places) Gary Indiana. Until now, the town has been most famous as the home of the Jackson 5. This Spring, a brand new Hard Rock Casino will be opening.

Hard Rock Casino- Northern Indiana promises the best in "live music, sizzling entertainment, exquisite dining, sleek bars and world-class gaming." Gamblers can try their luck on over 1,800 table games and slot machines. There will be two bars and five restaurants, including the iconic Hard Rock Cafe and the high-end Council Oak Steaks and Seafood, where you choose your steak from the butcher shop.

Get our free mobile app

There will be a stage, and Hard Rock Live was designed to be "acoustically pure with unobstructed sight-lines, the venue is a stand-out option for entertainers and tours across the country as well as drawing internationally acclaimed acts." It wouldn't be a Hard Rock without the memorabilia. It was Eric Clapton who started their unique custom of loud interior decorating. Slowhand was at London's original location in 1971 when, to reserve his seat, he gave the restaurant one of his guitars and asked for it to be put up on the wall.

The newest Hard Rock Casino is now looking for rock starts to join the band (read: "hiring") and plans to open in the Spring of 2021. Good luck and rock on!