Most Indiana residents are familiar with the laws in the Hoosier state, and while some are practical, others may be questionable. However, there's one simple law that residents may be unaware of, and it could lead to paying big fines.

Residents Warned Indiana's "No Touch" Law Could Lead To Big Fines

Some of Indiana's most interesting laws that are still on the books are rooted in blue laws, which prohibit the sale of certain items or certain activities on Sundays. That includes buying a car on Sundays, which isn't allowed in the state.

Weird and outdated laws in Indiana include it's illegal to fish with your hands, or it's illegal for kids to run a lemonade stand without a permit, or it's against the law in Warsaw to throw a snowball across the street. And then there are the laws that are no laughing matter, and one that many residents struggle to comply with.

Indiana's 'hands-free' or 'no touch' driving law prohibits the use of handheld phones or other devices to text, talk on the phone, watch videos, or scroll through social media while driving. The law also applies when drivers are at red lights or stop signs. If you get busted breaking the hands-free law, there's more than one way to pay the price.

Penalties can include fines up to $500, additional points on your driver’s license, and a citation for a Class C misdemeanor.

