Love Stained Glass? This Kalamazoo Woman Makes Them by Hand

As we approach the holidays you may be on the lookout for unique or handmade gifts. And, if you're looking for art specifically, we seem to have a number of incredibly talented artists in the Kalamazoo area.

For example, if you follow the Kalamazoo Reddit page, you may have noticed a number of gorgeous stained glass pieces being posted. Like this one:

Via/ Jean Truitt

Wanting to learn more I reached out to the poster, u/hdwemom aka Jean Truitt.

As it turns out, Jean makes all of her items by hand. Currently, she's not taking custom orders but says,

I just make designs that I like and hope others do too! I draw many of my own patterns and have been doing it for over 20 years.

If you (or whomever you're buying a gift for) has an affinity for cats, check out this piece:

Via/ Jean Truitt

Adorable.

Now, when it comes to things like painting or drawing, it seems like the process would be pretty easy to learn. At least, when it comes to the basics. But, how does one go about learning how to make stained glass?

Jean mentioned that years ago she learned at a local business, Peeper's Stained Glass in Kalamazoo. Looking at their Facebook page, Peeper's Stained Glass is still in business and, indeed, teaches classes on how to make stained glass. They also offer glass supplies, gifts, and even offer custom work. You can see more here.

As for Jean's work, her prices range from $15 to $40 depending on what you're purchasing. This turtle, for example, may cost you $35:

Via/ Jean Truitt

While this peace sign, which can be made in various colors, will cost you $15:

Via/ Jean Truitt

She also creates what looks like mountains out of stained glass:

Via/ Jean Truitt

And, for those in your life who love a certain legal thing in Michigan...they may be delighted by this:

Via/ Jean Truitt

You can find all of Jean's work on her Facebook page, Kalamazoo Art Glass, or find on Reddit.

