Many Michigan residents keep hand sanitizer at home, work, and school to help kill germs that could cause illness. However, one hand sanitizer sold in Michigan that could potentially make you sick has been recalled by Walmart from store shelves.

Walmart Recalls Potentially Toxic Hand Sanitizer Sold In Michigan

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), a voluntary nationwide recall of multiple products was announced due to potential contamination with Burkholderia cepacia complex. The contamination could lead to infections in otherwise healthy users and to bloodstream infections, or deadly sepsis in immunocompromised patients. And Walmart says some of the recalled items were sold at select Sam's Club stores.

Walmart's corporate recall distribution list identifies select Sam's Club locations in 14 states, including Michigan, as having received some of the recalled DermaRite items.

The recall covers a broad list of skincare and hygiene products, including but not limited to: 4-N-1 No Rinse Wash Cream, DermaCerin, DermaFungal, DermaKleen, DermaMed, DermaSarra, Gel Rite hand sanitizer, Hand E Foam, KleenFoam, Lantiseptic, PeriGiene, PeriGuard, Renew Dimethicone & Renew Periprotect, Renew Skin Repair, and UltraSure antiperspirant/deodorant.

Consumers who purchased these products at Sam's Club should check the retailer's list and follow the recall guidance. DermaRite includes a list of product descriptions, lot codes, expiration dates, and reorder numbers included in the recall.

