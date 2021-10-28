Every year we start to see more and more people get into the Halloween spirit, and I've noticed a lot more yards being decorated for Halloween the past few years. One family in Livonia apparently takes this very seriously, as for the past few years they've put on a display that is unlike ANYTHING I've ever seen one house do. Natalie and Tim Reeves of Livonia have had a lot of attention brought their way from their love for Halloween, and every year they decorate their house they have a new theme. This year it's the Ghostbusters. Tim Reeves recently spoke to WXYZ about the concept and giving the community something to look forward too:

We started off with the Beetlejuice and we did two years of the Beetlejuice. And we don't like to kind of stay with the theme too long, because it gets old. Especially with last year being as crummy as it was and not really being able to get out and do much, we thought we could do it pretty safely since it was outdoors. And we like to have scenes that people can kind of be in and take pictures in and kind of sit down on the couch and... be in that scene from the movie because people find it fun

Their displays are seriously no joke, as they clearly put in a lot of time on them. Some frequently asked questions about the display were answered by Natalie on their public Facebook group, regarding visits:

1. The yard does not have hours or admission… just come by anytime to enjoy and walk around and take pics… just be careful!

2. Lights are on 6pm-11:30pm, it’s more fun at night, but come anytime you’d like.

3. Address is 14052 Hix

4. We are still adding more details, but it doesn’t look unfinished lol, we will definitely be finished by Wednesday!

