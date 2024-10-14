Global Shortage May Affect Halloween Candy Prices in Indiana

Have you looked at your grocery receipt lately? Now that's scary.

The price of everything in Indiana from body wash, to eggs, to pool chemicals has gone up exponentially but if that doesn't make you clutch your pearls maybe this will:

There's a global chocolate shortage!

And to make a bad situation even worse the sugar cane crop is also facing threats from extreme weather and a virus-spreading mealybug infestation. So, it's not looking too good for those of us Hoosiers with a sweet tooth right now.

What's Going On?

As Chief Meteorologist at Everstream Analytics, John Davis explained in 2023,

This has been a very tough year for global sugar. If you look at the top ten producing countries this year, six of them have had extreme weather and the ramification of that is higher prices for anything that you use sugar for, including candy.

Unfortunately things have only gotten worse since last year. According to market-watch site Food Manufacturer candy prices are set to soar once again in 2024 citing,

...impacts of both supply chain interruptions and unfavorable weather conditions on the prices of key ingredients, namely cocoa and sugar; the former has seen prices double since the beginning of the year.

That's not the news you want to hear as we're heading into spooky season. You know, a holiday where adults are expected to pay for and pass out candy to children for free! These kids don't know how good they've got it.

Sorry kids, looks like everyone is getting NECCO Wafers and Bit-o-Honey in their trick-or-treat bags this Halloween!

