As the New Year rolls in, it's time to celebrate the local trainers who keep us motivated and moving. Who stands out in your fitness journey?

National Personal Trainer Day is January 2nd, 2026. That date coincides with the most popular New Year's Resolution every single year, which is getting healthy. Nominate your favorite personal trainer in Southwest Michigan.

Favorite Personal Trainer Nomination Rules

You can nominate your favorite personal trainer using the form below before Friday, January 2nd, 2026.

Only Southwest Michigan personal trainer nominations will be accepted. The personal trainers must work in the following counties: Kalamazoo, Calhoun, Van Buren, St Joseph, Branch, Allegan, Berrien, and Barry.

Only one nomination per trainer is necessary, as additional nominations do not count as votes.

, as additional nominations do not count as votes. Nominations must include the trainer's name and gym.

Voting will begin Friday, January 2nd, 2026.

(IMPORTANT: If you don't see a nomination form below, tap here. That link will take you to an identical page with the nomination form.)

While we wait for this year's poll to get rolling, let's check out last year's results below.

5 Favorite Southwest Michigan Personal Trainers From Last Year's Poll

#5. Scott Underwood at GRIT in Texas Corners

This is Scott's first appearance in this poll, and he pulled in a very impressive 14.26% of the vote to secure his spot in the top 5.

#4. Ezekiel Weldon at Burn Boot Camp in Portage

Ezekiel is in familiar territory, hitting 4th place for the second year in a row with 14.33% of the vote.

#3. Shawn Knash at Evolve Fitness in Portage

Shawn wasn't in the 2023 personal trainer poll, but she came out of nowhere and pulled in 15.3% of the vote this year to get the number 3 spot.

#2. Samuel Schlatter at Burn Boot Camp in Portage

After holding the #1 spot for the last 2 years in a row, Samuel has a very strong showing, pulling in 15.52% of the vote, just barely missing the #1 spot this year.

#1. Kyle Horning at Burn Boot Camp in Portage

Kyle held on to the number 1 spot nearly every day this poll was active. He grabs the top spot in 2025 with 15.71% of the vote. Congrats!

Tap here to see the full poll results from last year.

