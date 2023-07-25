If you're like me, you count July 5th as the official kickoff to the Halloween season and the (eventual) return of cooler temperatures. Summer is great, sure. But, I love feeling cozy, spooky, and creeped out all at the same time.

It seems I'm not alone.

I stumbled upon a content creator on Tiktok by the name of Haileigh Vee. Haileigh is a Michigan girl, according to her bio, and focuses her content on all things Michigan along with insights into her daily life.

But, the content that caught my attention was the creepy content. Specifically, a video about the history of the Holly Hotel:

Regardless of your belief in the paranormal, listening to these kinds of stories is just fun in my personal opinion. But, it's not just the creepy that Haileigh covers. What about the rumor about sharks being in the Great Lakes?

And the mystery of the "Great Lakes Triangle" which has been compared to the Bermuda Triangle:

Aside from talking about Michigan's oddities, Haileigh hosts a podcast called The Mitten Mysteries. You can find a link to the podcast on Haileigh's Tiktok page.

Even if you've grown up in Michigan, as Haileigh Vee did, it can be interesting to learn something new about your state's history, myths, and old wives' tales. And, Tiktok is a great place to find that information.

With that being said, this is a friendly reminder that just because you read it/hear about it on the internet does not mean that it's 100% accurate or true.

