Indiana residents have been forced to stretch their grocery budgets as the cost of food items continues to rise. And there are several grocery items experts warn to stock up on now in the Hoosier state before prices soar.

Indiana Warned To Buy These Grocery Items Now Before Price Hikes

According to USA Today, Grocery prices in Indiana and the U.S. have soared due to ongoing supply chain disruptions, increased demand, and factors like avian flu. The U.S. Department of Agriculture also expects grocery prices to spike, and sweeping tariffs could soon make it too expensive to keep some food staples on grocery store shelves.

A Yale Budget Lab report finds that new U.S. tariffs on imports from China, Mexico, and Canada will raise grocery prices and could increase by more than 5%. Households in Indiana could lose thousands. Food & Wine says:

Without changes in shopping habits, the average household may lose up to $4,900 in 2025 due to trade-driven price hikes.

Even shoppers who already watch every dollar may feel like they’re constantly recalibrating what a week of groceries should cost. The USDA anticipates the most significant price increases in fruits and vegetables, dairy, and sugar-related products. Tariffs or not, buying food that you regularly consume in bulk is a cost-saving plan.

Indiana residents are urged to check the list below to prepare their stockpile for the possibility of prices soaring on grocery items due to tariffs.

