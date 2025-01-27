Essential Grocery Item Expected to Skyrocket in Price in Michigan

Is there any end in sight?

While the overall price of groceries has continued to rise and possible new tariffs pending, officials warn prices for this essential grocery item show no signs of slowing down in the near future.

Get our free mobile app

According to NerdWallet the price of eggs has risen over 37% in one year:

Before February 2022, the average cost of a dozen had largely stayed below $2 since March 2016. Then, the price of eggs more than doubled from the beginning of 2022 until hitting its peak of $4.82 per dozen in January 2023.

As of this writing the Bureau of Labor Statistics claims the national average price for a dozen eggs in December 2024 was $4.15, the last couple times I visited my Aldi here in Kalamazoo, Michigan the price of eggs was $5.46 and then $5.69 but I've heard claims eggs are closer to $10 near Detroit.

According to American Egg Board CEO and President Emily Metz,

Not to be the bearer of bad news, but we’re in this for a while

The global avian flu outbreak as well as U.S. inflation is the driving force skyrocketing egg prices in Michigan and the rest of the country. Metz told CNN,

Until we have time without a detection, unfortunately this very, very tight egg supply is going to continue

How Much Higher Will Prices Get?

Unfortunately, there's not much good news to report here either. As the avian flu outbreak continues and egg-laying birds continue to perish, the price of eggs in only expected to increase. The USDA expects egg prices to climb another 20% in 2025.

Experts Say These Things Will Be More Expensive With Trump Tariffs Financial experts say that the proposed tariff plans from Donald Trump would cost the average American an extra $7,600 a year.