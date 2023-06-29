I'll drink to this! Collaborations between Michigan musicians and local breweries seem to be the new trend-- and I'm here for it.

First, Michigan native and Grammy award winning Bluegrass artist Billy Strings teamed up with Short's Brewing up in Bellaire for the non-alcoholic Thirst Mutilator, "a citrusy, bubbly, carb and calorie free hop water."

In fact, Billy and Short's just celebrated the beverage's 1 year release anniversary with a massive tailgate ahead of Strings' recent sold out performance at Pine Knob.

Now, Frankenmuth's own Greta Van Fleet has just announced a new collaboration with Founders Brewing!

Starcatcher Haze

In anticipation of the release of the band's upcoming album Starcatcher, the rock group has teamed up with Founders in Grand Rapids for the 4 Giants Starcatcher Haze.

Of the new brew Founders writes,

The power of Greta Van Fleets Rock N’ Roll in a hazy beer? We’ll take it!...The band has been a huge fan of the craft beer industry...For their new album, they wanted to work with a bigger brewery that is from their home state...They wanted to co-create a beer that matches their taste while also helping out the community.

How Does it Help?

The group says $1 from every pint or package of Starcatcher Haze that's sold will be donated to Freshwater Future, a group which aims to protect the waters and animals of the Great Lakes region.

Where to Find It

Described as, "a fruit forward beer with smooth, citrusy flavors" this limited-edition hazy IPA will be available in select regions beginning this August.

Founders is also planning to host a special Starcatcher Haze release party on August 5 which will include special merchandise, GVF ticket giveaways, and a chance to try the new brew! Unfortunately, the band is scheduled to perform in Oregon that night so they will not will not be in attendance for the party.

Save the Great Lakes by drinking great beer? Can do!

