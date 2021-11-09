Greta Van Fleet To Begin World Tour at Kalamazoo’s Wings Event Center

That's Josh Kiszka (above) this past Saturday night at the ATLive event in Atlanta, with drummer Danny Wagner behind him. Looking at some images from just three years ago, the members of Greta Van Fleet have done what good NBA players do. They've bulked up a little, put on some weight (and in Josh's case, some facial hair, too.) and the band is attacking the world of rock and roll with increasing popularity.

Getty Images for Clase Azul

Greta Van Fleet, the four guys from Frankenmuth who sound very much like Led Zeppelin, are going to be in concert at Wings Event Center on Thursday, March 10th, 2022. Tickets for the show go on sale this Friday, November 12th at the Wings Events Center box office and through etix.com. There's also some pre-sale information at that etix link, too.

The band is already selling out events and has topped the Billboard Rock Album and won a Grammy award, and now they're kicking off their Dreams in Gold tour in Kalamazoo. (which sounds like a great opportunity to hang with friends and family in Frankenmuth, fatten up on some of mom's cooking and head down the road to Kalamazoo to start a world tour.

What a year for Greta Van Fleet

2021 has been a good year for the band. Strange Horizons, which are GVF specialty events, in 2021 they sold-out shows in three major markets, Nashville, Chicago and Los Angeles. The group’s album The Battle at Garden’s Gate debuted at #1 on the Billboard Rock Album, Billboard Hard Rock Album, Billboard Vinyl Album (see, another similarity to Led Zeppelin), Billboard Top Album Sales and in the Top 10 on the Billboard 200. And they put Frankenmuth on the map. Oh, wait.

