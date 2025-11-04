Imagine waking up to the sound of waves lapping against your own private beach. Granot Loma offers just that and so much more. Take a look inside this massive Michigan log cabin. The views inside and out are breathtaking.

The Granot Loma is a 26,000 square foot log cabin with over a mile of private beach on Lake Superior in Marquette, Michigan. This bad boy has a total of 50 rooms in 13 buildings, and it's tucked in beautiful evergreen trees between rocky hills and beautiful water. Back in September of 2017, the gorgeous 415-acre property was listed for sale by Chase Erickson with Wild Rivers Realty for $20 million. In 2015, the Granot Loma was listed for sale for a whopping $40 million.

This cabin is not only considered the largest log cabin in the world, but is also the most expensive residence in Michigan. Take a look at the incredible photos below.

The Largest Log Cabin in the World

This amazing log cabin getaway was originally built in the early 1900s and is a hunter's paradise, according to Luxatic,

Completed back in 1919, and restored in 1987, the wonderful Granot Loma lodge has become a National Historic Landmark ever since.

If you can't afford to buy this hunter's paradise, maybe you can afford to rent it for a gorgeous Michigan getaway. You have to request rates from their website by clicking here.

Someone filmed an amazing drone flyover video of the Granot Loma property during the sunrise, while there's still snow on the ground. Check that out below.

