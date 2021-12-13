Grand Rapids Native To Appear On Season 14 Of RuPaul’s Drag Race

The new season of RuPaul's Drag Race premieres on January 7, 2022 and for the first time ever it has a contestant from Grand Rapids.

Orion Story is a Grand Rapids native and she joins the cast of RuPaul's Drag Race for the 14th season. She is well known in our community and has performed at venues all throughout the city for many years. Check out a video of Orion Story performing at Harmony Hall below.

Orion Story has her own website where she books shows, sells merchandise, and shares photos. On her website she describes herself as "vintage glam with a fun campy twist, essentially what you get when you put Barbarella on a runway in Sesame Street!" She says that she has always been obsessed with the 60s and 70s but isn't quite sure why.

In Orion's "Meet the Queens" video she says that her drag is a tribute to her mom and her name comes from her mother's maiden name of Story. She also disclosed that she smokes a lot of weed and came up with the name Orion from that. Her mom was a big inspiration for her and pushed her to do drag herself after they spent hours watching previous seasons of RuPaul's Drag Race.

Orion is the first contestant from Michigan and joins 13 other queens for the latest season of RuPaul's Drag Race and is hoping to bring home the crown to our great state.

Season 14 of RuPaul's Drag Race premieres on January 7 at 8:00 pm on VH1.