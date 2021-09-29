Grand Rapids Man To Compete For The Heart Of ‘The Bachelorette’

As we count down to Michelle Young’s attempt to find love (?) as ABC's 'The Bachelorette', we’re finding out who the men vying for her heart are, and one is from GR.

Michelle's stint as the Bachelorette will begin on WZZM-13 on October 19, and it turns out one of the bachelors looking for love is a 28 year old Academic Interventionist from Grand Rapids.

Will (no last names are given to the competitors) is one of thirty men who will compete for the right to ask for Michelle's hand in marriage.

Yes, a weird way to find love, but is really any different than rifling through quick dates on Tinder? NO. And it's a guilty pleasure of millions of people.

Here's what Will's bio on the ABC web site says about our local hero:

Will describes himself as classy, swaggy and sharp. He is more than ready to make a substantial connection with someone and is also very tired of being the only single one in his group of friends. Will is looking for a thrill-seeking woman who is always up for a spur-of-the-moment adventure. His dream woman is loyal, ambitious, accountable, and ready to push him every day to be the best version of himself because he's going to do the same for her. Will says he is a true romantic that will do anything to make his significant other know how loved she is, and now, he's ready to make Michelle the happiest she's ever been. - Will hates getting money as a gift.

- Will is a Leo and is very into horoscopes.

- Will wants to climb Mount Everest one day.

Really? Who rejects cash as a gift? And as a Sagittarius, I have impeccable discernment, so I'm calling BS on that.

Here is the complete list of Bachelors for this season, which will be hosted once again by Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe. Season 18 kicks off October 19 at 8pm.

Alec , 29-year-old engineer from North Charleston, South Carolina.

, 29-year-old engineer from North Charleston, South Carolina. Brandon J ., 26-year-old traveling nurse recruiter from Portland, Oregon.

., 26-year-old traveling nurse recruiter from Portland, Oregon. Brandon K. , 29-year-old brand manager from Austin, Texas.

, 29-year-old brand manager from Austin, Texas. Bryan, 31-year-old NFL player from Chicago, Illinois.

31-year-old NFL player from Chicago, Illinois. Casey, 36-year-old advertising creative director from Miami Beach, Florida.

36-year-old advertising creative director from Miami Beach, Florida. Chris G., 28-year-old motivational speaker from Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada.

28-year-old motivational speaker from Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada. Chris S., 28-year-old commodities broker from West Hollywood, California.

28-year-old commodities broker from West Hollywood, California. Clayton, 28-year-old medical sales rep from Columbia, Missouri.

28-year-old medical sales rep from Columbia, Missouri. Daniel, 26-year-old firefighter from Austin, Texas.

26-year-old firefighter from Austin, Texas. Edward, 27-year-old wellness coach from Los Angeles, California.

27-year-old wellness coach from Los Angeles, California. Garrett, 33-year-old tech CEO from Salt Lake City, Utah.

33-year-old tech CEO from Salt Lake City, Utah. Jack, 30-year-old former Army officer from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

30-year-old former Army officer from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Jamie, 32-year-old biotech CEO from San Diego, California.

32-year-old biotech CEO from San Diego, California. Joe, 28-year-old real estate developer from Minneapolis, Minnesota.

28-year-old real estate developer from Minneapolis, Minnesota. JoMarri, 26-year-old personal trainer from Fresno, California.

26-year-old personal trainer from Fresno, California. Leroy, 27-year-old biomedical Ph.D. student from Dallas, Texas.

27-year-old biomedical Ph.D. student from Dallas, Texas. LT, 38-year-old yoga guru from Bellevue, Washington.

38-year-old yoga guru from Bellevue, Washington. Martin, 29-year-old personal trainer from Miami, Florida.

29-year-old personal trainer from Miami, Florida. Mollique, 36-year-old academic administrator from San Diego, California.

36-year-old academic administrator from San Diego, California. Nayte, 27-year-old sales executive from Austin, Texas.

27-year-old sales executive from Austin, Texas. Olu, 27-year-old IT analyst from Newark, New Jersey.

27-year-old IT analyst from Newark, New Jersey. Pardeep, 30-year-old neuroscientist from Brooklyn, New York.

30-year-old neuroscientist from Brooklyn, New York. Peter, 26-year-old pizzapreneur from Port St. Joe, Florida.

26-year-old pizzapreneur from Port St. Joe, Florida. PJ, 30-year-old firefighter from Houston, Texas.

30-year-old firefighter from Houston, Texas. Rick, 32-year-old medical sales rep from Los Angeles, California.

32-year-old medical sales rep from Los Angeles, California. Rodney, 29-year-old sales rep from Rancho Cucamonga, California.

29-year-old sales rep from Rancho Cucamonga, California. Romeo, 32-year-old mathematician from New York City, New York.

32-year-old mathematician from New York City, New York. Ryan, 30-year-old environmental consultant from San Jose, California.

30-year-old environmental consultant from San Jose, California. Spencer, 25-year-old financial crimes analyst from Cleveland, Ohio.

25-year-old financial crimes analyst from Cleveland, Ohio. Will, 28-year-old academic interventionist from Grand Rapids, Michigan.