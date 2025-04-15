80 years ago, Grand Rapids was the first city in the world to use a groundbreaking method that would later be used all over the planet, and RKF Jr. wants to end it today.

Grand Rapids, Michigan, was the test site for a world-changing 10-year-long medical experiment, according to HistoryGrandRapids.org,

On January 25, 1945, Grand Rapids became the first city in the world to add fluoride to its public water supply. The city, along with the U.S. Public Health Service, the Michigan Department of Health, and the University of Michigan School of Dentistry, began a ten-year study to determine the effectiveness of fluoride in the prevention of tooth decay.

The results were amazing as the Grand Rapids area experienced a whopping 65% less tooth decay over those ten years.

In 2018, community water systems that contain enough fluoride to protect teeth served more than 200 million people or

By 2018, 73 percent of the U.S. population had access to a water supply containing teeth-protecting fluoride, according to mchoralhealth.org,

Fluoridation is one of the greatest public health and disease-prevention measures of all time. Its advantages include effectiveness for all, ease of delivery, safety, equity, and low cost.

RFK Jr. seems to think that there are no benefits to fluoride, going as far as saying it's dangerous. AP News recently reported that Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has told the CDC to no longer recommend adding fluoride to water systems.

So, what's really going on here? Is Fluoride dangerous?

Fluoride can be found in soil and water. Fluoride is a natural substance, however, humans have produced a synthetic fluoride to add to water supplies around the world.

Scientists around the world have proven the benefits of fluoride.

The CDC points out that overexposure to fluoride can lead to white spots on the teeth of children under 8 years old. That condition is called Dental Fluorosis. Levels above 4 ppm could be dangerous. Meanwhile, water systems rarely have more than .7 ppm of fluoride, which is nowhere near the dangerous amount.

It's important to keep in mind that the U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr has also said the following things. So, he might not be the health expert to rely on.

Crazy Things RFK Jr. Recently Said

Last week RFK Jr. said, "The Deep State is Real" and called the FDA "sock puppets" that worked with "the retarded."

When the new measles outbreak began in 2025, RFK Jr. downplayed vaccines and suggested people use cod liver oil and vitamin A.

RFK compared Covid-19 mandates to Nazi Germany.

RFK Jr. said that COVID-19 was intentionally targeted to attack caucasians and black people, leaving Jewish and Chinese people safe.

