Grand Rapids: Comedian, TV Star Christopher Titus Coming to Town

The writer, director, actor, and comedian Christopher Titus is best known for his TV sitcom Titus in 2000 (3 seasons) and his role in the cult classic 1988 movie Killer Klowns From Outer Space has been touring the planet for decades with one comedy special after the next. Titus' new comedy tour "Joke Mining" has a stop at the Wealthy Theatre on Thursday, December 5th and we can't wait to see him.

I first met Titus in 2018 when I interviewed him before a Grand Rapids show. We realized that we were both hardcore Prince fans and immediately became friends. He and his wife, Rachel Bradley, who is also a very funny comedian, are incredible humans. It's rare to live and work in Hollywood and remain so down to earth and become so wise and thoughtful. Sure, I may be a little biased when I say that this guy is the best in the business...but he is. As a Prince fan, he took a page out of the Purple Yoda's book and went completely independent after his TV show wrapped. He even did an incredible reboot of his TV show Titus from his sound stage during the pandemic. I have a link to his website below if you'd like to watch that and other shows from Titus.

Christopher Titus in Grand Rapids

Location: The Wealthy Theatre at 1130 Wealthy St SE Grand Rapids, MI

Doors open at 7 PM, and the show starts at 8 PM. Tickets: $41 VIP - Guaranteed seating in first 5 rows, $31 General Admission.

Click here to purchase tickets.

You can see the Christopher Titus tour dates, watch his past comedy special videos, and purchase merch on his official website by tapping here.

