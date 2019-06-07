Titus May Be The Biggest Prince Fan In Hollywood

Comedian, writer, and actor Christopher Titus talks about his favorite Prince moments and music.

Prince would have turned 61 today (June 7th, 2019.) I realize Prince didn't celebrate birthdays. However, I celebrate Prince every day. Let's use today as an excuse to talk to Hollywood's biggest Prince fan, Christopher Titus. You may remember Titus from his TV show "Titus" that ran for 3 seasons on Fox. Maybe you know him from stand-up specials like "Christopher Titus: Amerigeddon."

Titus joined me as a guest on my podcast "My Prince Story" to talk about the Purple Yoda. He talks about a hilarious moment he experienced with Prince and Patrick Swayze, spending $1,800 a ticket to see him live, Prince standing on the back of his couch, and many more purple stories.

You can check out that episode below.



If you are a Prince fan and want to listen to more episodes you can find My Prince Story on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts or anywhere you get your podcasts. You can also subscribe on YouTube.

READ MORE: Larry Graham Hugged Me, I Got Peed On and Pepper Sprayed

